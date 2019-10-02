Crime Stoppers: Ace Hardware Theft

Bowling Green Police are investigating a theft at Ace Hardware in the Fairview Plaza Shopping Center on August 8.

Police say an unknown male entered the store and walked directly to the office area. Once inside the office, they say he stole in excess of $1000. Security footage from other businesses in the area, show the same man entered and tried to take money from their cash registers.

If you have information about this crime or any crimes you can call the South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, click here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don't use caller ID.

