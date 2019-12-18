Crime Stoppers: BG Target Theft

Bowling Green Police Department say when they arrived at Target on American Avenue on November 23rd, Loss Prevention personnel told them a white male wearing dark clothing and a cap had been seen shoplifting.

When employees approached the man, they say he threw items and ran into another employee, causing minor injury. The man was then seen getting into a silver sedan, believed to be a Cadillac.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don't use caller ID.

