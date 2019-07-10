Crime Stoppers: Bowling Green department story robbery

Bowling Green Police say on Thursday March 18, three men went into a local department store, selected $800 worth of merchandise, and forcefully made their way past security at the entrance, without paying for the items.

Once outside, the men were seen running to a small four-door vehicle parked out front. The suspects appear to be three African American males in their late twenties to early thirties.

If you have information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don't use caller ID.

