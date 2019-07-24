Crime Stoppers: Cabela's Theft

Bowling Green Police say a white male entered Cabela’s at 3:06 p.m. on July 8, after being dropped off by a silver Chevrolet Malibu.

Once inside the store, the man walked directly to the area of the cross bows. Surveillance footage shows him taking a Raven R26 cross bow valued at $2,000 and driving away.

The suspect was then seen by employees getting into the same Chevrolet Malibu and fled the scene. The car has a partial Kentucky registration plate of 371.

Police believe the same man committed a similar theft at another Cabela’s location. He appears to be in his late twenties to mid-thirties. And he may have a tattoos on his left bicep and forearm, as well as on his left leg just below the knee.

If you have any information about this or any crime, call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, click Click Here to go their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don't use caller ID.

