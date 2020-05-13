Crime Stoppers: Cold Case Murder

Bowling Green Police say they responded to 1464 North Sunrise on April 14, 2014 after a family member found Gary Wynn who had just been assaulted.

Gary Wynn

Wynn was taken to the Medical Center and later flown to Nashville for severe head injuries. A week later he died.

A camera caught video of three people walking into the area, then moments later, they were seen running away. The quality of the video is poor and the subjects' identities were not able to be obtained.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don't use caller ID.

