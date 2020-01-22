Crime Stoppers: Counterfeit Money in BG

Bowling Green Police say the two men were caught on a surveillance camera, as they successfully passed both a $50 and a $100 bill to buy items. Police determined both of the bills were fake.

Once the two men left the store, they were seen getting into a dark colored four-door sedan. Police were unable to obtain a registration number for the car. Both suspects are described as being mid 20’s to early 30’s.

If you have information about this crime or any crimes you can call the South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, visit our Web site at www.781CLUE.org, or download our P3 Tips app for your mobile device. Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Our telephone lines are not recorded and we don't use caller ID.

