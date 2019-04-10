Crime Stoppers: Credit Card Crew hits BG

Bowling Green Police are investigating four separate instances in which a victim’s credit card was stolen out of a woman’s purse while she was eating at Cracker Barrel. Shortly thereafter, the suspects can be seen using the stolen credit cards for multiple transactions at Sam’s Club.

It is believed there at least four people working together to commit these offenses. In one incident, the suspects were seen driving a white SUV, which may possibly be a Nissan Quest.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, click here to go to their website, or download our P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don't use caller ID.

