Crime Stoppers: Gulf Station Robbery

Bowling Green Police responded at 10:53 p.m. on November 6, 2019 to the Gulf Station at the corner of Holly Drive and Morgantown Road for a robbery.

Once on scene, police spoke with an employee who told them two unknown men had entered the store with their faces covered, armed with weapons, and demanding cash.

One suspect was wearing all black and carried a rifle. The other was seen wearing a gray shirt, pants, and toboggan. He was carrying a taser.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don't use caller ID.

