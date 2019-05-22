Crime Stoppers: Home Burglary

Bowling Green Police say between May 15 and 17 unknown individuals broke into a residence in the 200 block of Traditions Boulevard. The suspects stole several firearms, electronics, jewelry, money, and credit cards.

Later two black males and a white female are seen on surveillance footage using the stolen credit cards. Police are attempting to identify the individuals from the surveillance.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, click HERE to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don't use caller ID.

