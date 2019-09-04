Crime Stoppers: KSP still looking for Scottsville Murder suspect(s)

Kentucky State Police say between 10:00 and 10:30 p.m. on March 16, an unknown person or persons entered the residence at 605 North 3rd Street in Scottsville.

Once inside, the suspect shot two people, Charles Hopewell and Alyssia Rodriguez. Hopewell was treated and released, while Rodriguez was mortally wounded.

Kentucky State Troopers need to question the two people seen in surveillance videos. If you recognize either of them, or have any information relevant to the case, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don't use caller ID.

