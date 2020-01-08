Crime Stoppers: Looking for last suspect in BG home burglary

Bowling Green Police are still working a residential burglary where numerous firearms, electronics, jewelry, money, and credit cards were stolen. This case was originally featured on Crime Stoppers on May 22, 2019.

The subjects in the surveillance video have been identified thanks to tips received through Crime Stoppers. All involved subjects in the burglary have been identified and arrested, with the exception of Steven Lay.

We are currently seeking his location to serve an indictment regarding that case (Burglary 1st and Theft by Unlawful Taking – Firearm) as well as numerous additional warrants. Lay has ties to Owensboro, KY.

The additional warrants are for Promoting Contraband 1st Degree and Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd Degree;

a bench warrant for failure to appear on a violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO; and a probation violation warrant for Theft by Unlawful Taking over $500.

