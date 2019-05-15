Crime Stoppers: More Thefts from Cars

Bowling Green Police say between 2:30 and 3:15 p.m. on Thursday April 11, unknown individuals broke into several vehicles in the parking lot of Planet Fitness and Hobby Lobby on Scottsville Road.

Video footage shows a vehicle suspected to be involved. It is a newer model, white four door pick-up with nice rims, tinted windows, and a black bed liner.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don't use caller ID.

The police also want to remind everyone to lock their car doors and to not leave valuables in plain sight.