Crime Stoppers: Nevander Tardy Murder

Bowling Green Police continue to investigate a homicide that took place on July 11, 2018.

They say they responded to 2116 Rock Creek Drive for a report of a shooting at 10:37 p.m. that night. Officers arrived at the scene and found 27-year-old Nevander Tardy lying in the grass just to the right of this address. Tardy was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

A witness told police he saw a man with a gun standing over Tardy, and that the man then ran off toward Jennings Drive. Throughout the investigation, numerous people have been interviewed, but a suspect has yet to be named.

