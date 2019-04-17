Crime Stoppers: Pub at Novo stolen credit cards

Bowling Green Police say at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday March 30, a woman walked into the Pub by Novo, entered the employee only section, and stole items out of several purses. She later used one of the stolen credit cards to make several purchases.

The suspect, seen entering the business, is a young white female with blonde hair. She is wearing a red WKU hat, a white shirt, and red pants. She can be seen leaving in a black four-door passenger car.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, click

here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don't use caller ID.

