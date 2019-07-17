Crime Stoppers: Ryan's Restaurant Theft

Bowling Green Police say on Tuesday June 14, a man went into Ryan's Restaurant and asked an employee to give him change for a large bill that he had. Once the employee gave him the change, the man left the restaurant.

Shortly after, the same man returned and asked the employee to give him more change for larger bills totaling $800. The employee gave the suspect $800 in smaller bills before the suspect gave him the large bills.

The suspect then ran from the restaurant without providing any money in return. He is described as an African American male in his late 40's, Approximately 5-feet 10-inches tall. Police say he also had four visible gold teeth.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don't use caller ID.

