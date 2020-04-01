Crime Stoppers: Saylor's Golf Carts Stolen

Smiths Grove Police say unknown subjects entered Saylor's property by cutting a chain link fence, and stole three golf carts.

The carts are described as 2015 Club Cars that are white with beige tops. All of the carts have a rear seat and are gas powered. Police say it was reported these carts are valued at $5,000 a piece.

Please contact Crime Stoppers if you know or have heard anything about this crime.

