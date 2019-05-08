Crime Stoppers: Stolen Apple Iphone X

Bowling Green Police say on Monday April 22, the victim laid his Apple Iphone X down temporarily inside the Shell Gas Station on Gordon Avenue. He returned a few minutes later, to realize someone had taken it.

Video footage captures a person of interest in this case. He is a white male with brown hair and a brown beard, wearing a black jacket and jeans.

The Police Department needs your help in identifying who is responsible.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, click Here to go to their website,or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don't use caller ID.

