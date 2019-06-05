Crime Stoppers: Stolen Catalytic Converters

Bowling Green Police say over the past month, there have been approximately 15 reported thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles.

Video surveillance captured one of the thefts. The car appears to be a gold or silver Chevy Impala, but the two suspects are wearing masks. The police are looking for anyone who has noticed someone in the possession of these masks, or who recognizes the car.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don't use caller ID.

