Crime Stoppers: Stolen Catalytic Converters

Bowling Green Police say on the morning of July 1, two male subjects were observed on the property of B and B Tire on Campbell Lane. Video shows the two men crawling under two Hondas and one Acura taking the catalytic converters off them.

