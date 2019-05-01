Crime Stoppers: Stolen Credit Card

Bowling Green Police say on Friday March 29 an unknown individual broke into a vehicle in the parking lot of Smoky Pig restaurant on Louisville Road and stole a wallet. A short time later the stolen credit card was used at Kroger.

Video footage shows the suspect to be a middle aged, tall, slender black male wearing a white and black long sleeve shirt and a burgundy toboggan.

The police also want to remind everyone to lock their car doors and to not leave valuables in their vehicles overnight.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, click here to go their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don't use caller ID.