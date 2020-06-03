Crime Stoppers: Stolen Credit Card

Bowling Green Police are investigating the fraudulent use of a credit card and they have pictures of the male and female suspects in tonight's Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

Bowling Green Police say a woman called them to say her credit card had been stolen and used. Investigation showed a man and a woman using the card on May 14, buying items at the Walmart on Morgantown Road. Surveillance footage showed them leaving in what appears to be an older model red Ford Ranger.

