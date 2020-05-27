Crime Stoppers: Stolen Debit Cards

Bowling Green Police say two unknown men went into the Pub by Novo and position themselves behind a woman at the bar.

Surveillance shows one of the men reach into the woman's purse then hand an item to the man who was with him. Police say the two men then left the restaurant and got into a newer model gray Honda Pilot.

Later the same day, one of the men was seen in a local department store with an unknown woman. Police say they used one of the debit cards they stole, to buy $1,577.25 worth of merchandise at that store.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don't use caller ID.

