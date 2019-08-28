Crime Stoppers: Stolen Lottery Tickets

Bowling Green Police say the suspect distracts the clerks, then quickly takes the tickets from behind the counter when the clerk is occupied.

The suspect is a black male approximately 6 feet tall. At most locations, he was seen wearing the same Dallas Cowboys hat, but has worn others. He has also been seen leaving the stores in a white four-door car or a tan Chevrolet HHR.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don't use caller ID.