Crime Stoppers: Stolen Purse and Credit Cards

Bowling Green Police say two men stole a purse from the Paul Walker Golf Course on October 1, 2019.

Security footage captured two suspects at the golf course, who police say later used stolen credit cards from the purse, buying items that totaled $3,400. Pictures also show the men pulling into the parking lot of the golf course, driving a white newer model Dodge Ram with a black stripe across the hood.

If you know anything about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don't use caller ID.

