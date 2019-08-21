Crime Stoppers: Stolen Trailer

Bowling Green Police are investigating the theft of a trailer that took place sometime between July 25th and August 8th at the Affordable Storage Guys facility.

It's a black 7x14-foot trailer with one axle. The word Lawrimore is shown on both sides along with white cancer ribbons.

Video surveillance shows at least two individuals entering into the secure facility, driving what is believed to be a two-tone late model Chevy S10 pickup.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don't use caller ID.

