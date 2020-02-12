Crime Stoppers: Stolen Trailer

Warren County Sheriff's Deputies say an unknown subject drove a dark colored truck to an address on Jack Smith Road on January 27, 2020. Once there, the person hooked up to a trailer owned by Scudder Remodeling and Construction.

Deputies say the truck is believed to be a Dodge Ram, and was possibly seen on Browning Road headed toward Highway 73. The truck may have also been sighted in the area of Auburn.

The trailer itself is valued at $4,700 with the contents valued at over $6,000.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don't use caller ID.

