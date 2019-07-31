Crime Stoppers: Theft from Truck

Bowling Green Police tell us surveillance video shows two men approaching a vehicle parked at a residence on Chesapeake Drive early in the morning of July 26.

They checked to see if the doors were unlocked, then made entry into the truck and rummaged through the contents, looking for items of value. Police say the men stole money, medicine, and a firearm, and left.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don't use caller ID.

