Crime Stoppers: Thefts from Vehicles

Bowling Green Police say several thefts have been reported in the Lynnwood Avenue area; one in which firearms were stolen.

Video cameras in the area have captured images of two suspects. The videos show two different white males committing thefts during the night time hours.

The Police Department needs your help in identifying who is responsible, and they remind you to lock your car doors and do not leave valuables in your vehicle overnight.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, click here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

