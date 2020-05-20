Crime Stoppers: Tyrikus Boyd Murder

At 9:28 p.m. May 4, 20202 police responded to 1726 O'Shea Street for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Tyrikus Boyd, with wounds to his torso. Boyd was transported to Skyline Hospital in Nashville where he was pronounced deceased.

Officers found a second victim who had been shot in the chest. She was treated and released.

