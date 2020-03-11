Crime Stoppers: University Liquors Shooting

Bowling Green Police say the shooting happened outside University Liquors at 9:23 p.m. on Friday March 6. They say an unknown subject began firing shots at two people as they left the store.

In the attached video, you can see the suspect come up from behind the ice machine and start shooting. There are four muzzle flashes, meaning four shots were fired, as one of the intended victims runs into the liquor store on Adams Street.

Police do not believe this shooting was a random incident. They believe the suspect may have known the victim.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don't use caller ID, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.