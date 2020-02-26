Crime Stoppers: Walgreens Thefts

Bowling Green Police say a black woman entered Walgreens at 2824 Scottsville Road on January 28th and acted as if she was buying a $500 Green Dot Card.

When the employee advised the woman she could not use the card she was putting money on as her payment method, the suspect grabbed the register screen from her and tried to pull it away from the employee. The woman pushed multiple buttons on the screen forcing the transaction through without paying for the card. She then left in a silver car.

Later that same day the same woman in the same car entered Walgreens at 2385 Nashville Road where she acted like she was purchasing three Green Dot Cards for $500 each. She swiped the cards to obtain the money and left the store without paying.

