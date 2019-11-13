Crime Stoppers: Walmart Galaxy Tablet Theft

Bowling Green Police say security footage shows two suspects entering Walmart at 1201 Morgantown Road on November 3 and walking to the electronics department.

Police say both subjects then concealed several Galaxy Tablets,before leaving the store without paying for them. The value of the merchandise stolen totaled over $3,500.

The two were then seen leaving the store in an orange and black older model Chevrolet Camaro.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don't use caller ID.

