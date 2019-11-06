Crime Stoppers: Walmart Jewelry Theft

Bowling Green Police say security footage captured two suspects entering the Walton Avenue Walmart on October 22, and walk directly to the jewelry department.

Police say both subjects then concealed several items of merchandise, before leaving the store without paying. They say the value of the stolen items totaled over $2,000. The two were then seen leaving the store in a black four-door sedan, possibly a Ford.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don't use caller ID.

