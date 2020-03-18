Crime Stoppers: Wiltshire Street Shooting

Police say an unknown subject walked from across the street of the victim’s residence and acted as if he was going to walk down the street. But the suspect then turned and walked back toward the victim’s residence, firing what appears to be a handgun in the direction of the victim. After shooting the gun and hitting the victim, the suspect ran away.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don't use caller ID, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

