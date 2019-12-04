Crime Stoppers: BG and Cave City Burglaries

Police say the three burglaries that took place the early morning hours of November 27 when an unidentified man forced entry into Ace Hardware in Cave City around 1:00 a.m.

The say he then went to Bowling Green and broke into Vette City Liquors and Tried and True Automotive. He wore a flannel coat, gloves, blue jeans, and brown work boots. He was seen driving what's believed to be a white Chrysler 300 with temporary tags.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click here, to go to their website, or download our P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don't use caller ID.

