Crime Stoppers: Bowling Green Home Robbery

Bowling Green Police say two armed men forced their way into a residence on Audubon Drive on December 1 and demanded the resident give them money and a debit card.

The victim says the suspects were one white male and one African american male. Later that night the victim was alerted that his debit card had been used at a local gas station.

Video surveillance shows a white male buying two soft drinks with the stolen debit card.

If you have information about this man or this robbery, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, toll free 866-842-CLUE, or click here to go to their website. Their telephone lines are not recorded, and and they do not use caller ID or *69.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.