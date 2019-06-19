Crime Stoppers: Bowling Green RV Theft

Bowling Green Police say at around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday June 12, an unknown person stole a 2019 Jayco White Hawk RV from Dunlap Family RV on Corvette Drive. The suspect vehicle may be a newer model Ford F-350.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, click Here to go to their website, or download Their P3 Tips app for your mobile device. Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don't use caller ID.

