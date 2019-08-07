Crime Stoppers: Credit Card Fraud

Kentucky State Police say surveillance video shows a male subject using a credit card that he had duplicated at a business in Glasgow.

The card was then used at Walmart, and the suspect was seen driving a red car that appears to be a Nissan.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don't use caller ID.

