Crime Stoppers: Department Store Theft

Bowling Green Police say on Tuesday June 4th, a woman went into a local department store and selected $200 worth of merchandise; then left the store without paying for the items. The suspect appears to be a middle aged white female with long dark hair.

If you have information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, click Here, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don't use caller ID.