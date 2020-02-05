Crime Stoppers: Liquor Shoplifting

Bowling Green Police are investigating a shoplifting that took place at WK Liquors on the Bypass on January 29, 2020.

Police say an unknown woman entered the store and tried to look as if she was shopping. She is then seen on surveillance taking a bottle of alcohol off the shelf and concealing it under her white coat.

The woman then approached the register, asked the clerk about buying a 99-cent bottle of alcohol, and left without paying for the bottle she had concealed.

If you have information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don't use caller ID.

