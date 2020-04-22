Crime Stoppers: Peggy Sue Ashley missing

The Scottsville Police Department, along with the FBI, have been following leads ever since Peggy Sue Ashley disappeared on July 29, 2000.

Police say Ashley was last seen getting into Calvin Smith's truck at around 2:00 a.m. on that date, at the old A.O. Smith Factory in Scottsville. At the time, Ashley was a 23-year-old woman who left behind three children

Police do have a person of interest, however any details that someone may know could assist in a resolution to this case.

If you have information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE.

