Crime Stoppers: Target Theft

Bowling Green Police say a theft took took place on February 19, 2020 at Target on American Avenue.

Police say a man and a woman are seen coming into the store on surveillance video. They are later seen exiting the business without paying for the items they selected.

Once outside, the two were seen getting into an older model GMC Jimmy with only two doors. It appears the vehicle has Kentucky registration, but police were unable to clarify the numbers.

The items taken equal a felony amount.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don't use caller ID.