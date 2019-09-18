Crime Stoppers: Van stolen from church parking lot

Scottsville Police say on Sunday August 18, a 1997 white Chevrolet Suburban was stolen from a church parking lot. It has a Kentucky tag that reads 153 6GR.

Later the same day, this same van was seen at Charlie's Family Market in Hartford, Kentucky some 70 miles away. The driver, a white male, tried to use a credit card for gas at the market but failed.

He was wearing a dark color tee shirt and shorts when he left the store, and hasn't been seen since.

