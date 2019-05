According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, a Crime Stoppers tip about a man with possible child-related sex offenses led to the arrest of John Thomas Cox, who used the alias Paul Nelson Cox. He was arrested for being a fugitive and is being held at the Warren County Regional Jail for extradition back to Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

To report a tip to Crime Stoppers call (270) 781-CLUE. You can remain anonymous.