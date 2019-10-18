Critical response training takes place in Bowling Green

If you noticed a heavy police presence on Cumberland Trace Road early Friday morning, there wasn't cause to worry -- local authorities were training.

The Bowling Green Police Department had responded to a call last week at the same property they used to train Friday.

"This scenario that we are based on we actually ran into a very similar actual incident just last week, where we actually had squatters in here who fled on foot. We thought we had another one actually still in the house refusing to come out," said Capt. Geoff Gleitz, Commander of the Critical Response Team.

"Through dealing with the property owner and actual real life situation we were able to get access to this building," added Gleitz.

The scenario they practiced Friday was a little more enhanced than the one they dealt with last week.

The scenario incorporated both the Critical Response Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team, with a special focus on teamwork between the two units.

"It's important to train for this, because during these training events this is where we see the interaction of two separate specialized units. This is also where we identify strengths and weaknesses," added Gleitz.

The department also said it's important to do trainings like these so that they are prepared for real life situations, if and when they arise.