Crossland Community Church holds prayer caravan for those on the front lines

Our brave men and women who are either being exposed to the coronavirus or battling the virus on the front lines, the community of south-central Kentucky participated in a prayer caravan with the Crossland Community Church.

While being socially conscious and keeping a distance, members of the church, the community, members of the Medical Center Bowling Green staff and first responders caravaned together in unity.

"We just felt like people on the front lines need to know that while we're not in there we are out here," said pastor, Greg Farrell.

"I feel like I'm on cloud 9, man I feel speechless. It's such a beautiful moment to be able to lead our community in worship. Like, it's not even about Crossland anymore it's about our community coming together," said worship pastor, Tyler Lindsey.

The caravan will continue again tomorrow at TriStar Greenview Regional hospital. You can participate in the caravan by arriving at the old Hobby Lobby location in Bowling Green at 5 p.m.