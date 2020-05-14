CROWN Cork and Seal USA, Inc. begins construction on a $147 million plant in Bowling Green

CROWN Cork and Seal USA, Inc., a subsidiary of Crown Holdings, Inc. (“Crown”), one of the world’s largest packaging companies, has begun construction on a $147 million, 327,000-square-foot facility in Bowling Green.

Sitework is being completed by Scott & Murphy, Inc. while enforcing Healthy at Work policies. Once the construction is complete, 126 people will work at the facility.

“Out of the 25 considered locations, Bowling Green is blessed that Crown chose to do business here. We are also thrilled that construction has now begun on their facility, as this decision will have ripple effects throughout our local economy. Not only is Crown directly investing in our community this year, but their investment will continue to grow the local economy through the new spending made by employees for years to come,” said Ron Bunch, Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO.

This project is a major investment for the company and will be a boon to the local economy. Over the next ten years, the economic impact of this project will exceed $304 million and will support the creation of an additional 194 jobs in other businesses in our community. The project is also expected to generate $4 million in occupational taxes every year.

Crown’s decision to locate in Bowling Green will have a far-reaching impact through direct and indirect spending. The new jobs being created will result in significant consumer spending in practically every business sector in our area. This includes $1.2 million spent in retail, such as $358K in grocery stores, $228K in restaurants, $138K on home furnishings and $236K on vehicles. It is estimated that an additional $328K will be spent on mortgages and $151K on property taxes as a result of this job creation. Local utility companies will also see $315K in additional revenue.

In February, Governor Andy Beshear captured the magnitude of the economic impact when stating, “We welcome the Crown family to Kentucky. This will be a Top 20 Project in Kentucky for 2020 and the first project that has gone from start to finish under my administration.”

Crown employs 33,000 people in 239 plants and facilities in 47 countries, with their Bowling Green facility scheduled to be operational by the second quarter of 2021. From Bowling Green, they will initially manufacture 1.3 billion cans per year at a rate of 2,800 cans per minute, making the facility a key producer for the company.

Gerard H. Gifford, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Crown Holdings,Inc., commented, “Crown is excited to invest in the community of Bowling Green. We believe that this will be an ideal location for our new facility, which will help meet the growing demand for aluminum beverage cans, the world’s most recycled and responsible beverage packaging format. We would like to express our appreciation for the support of the city of Bowling Green, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, Warren County, the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the Tennessee Valley Authority and Warren County Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation. Our Company looks forward to the years ahead as a member of the community.”

Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson echoed these sentiments when saying, “We are proud to have Crown locate in the Bowling Green area. At a time when we need great news, their May groundbreaking demonstrates that no matter what comes our way – the community of Bowling Green will work hard with our private sector to produce results.”

“I’m excited to see Crown invest in our community and want to thank its leaders and our local and state economic development officers, as well as TVA and Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation, for working together to bring this project to where it is today,”

Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said. “This decision is further proof that our community has so much to offer businesses, from a diverse and highly trained workforce to a quality of life that is second to none. I’m looking forward to seeing what Crown can accomplish.”