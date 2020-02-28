Crystal meth trafficking arrest in Bowling Green

The Warren County Drug Task Force says 43-year-old David Earl Fleming of Bowling Green is charged with four counts of trafficking in Methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance (Methamphetamine), and drug paraphernalia.

The drug task force says during the several month-long investigation, DTF detectives were able to conduct multiple covert drug buys from Fleming. As a result of the buys and investigation, over a quarter pound of Methamphetamine was purchased or seized and a stolen vehicle was recovered.

Fleming was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.