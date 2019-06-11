Cumberland County Sheriff's Office arrest 3 after burglary in progress

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at a home in Burkesville.

Deputies responded to the call Tuesday morning at approximately 5:30 a.m.

The home is located on Pleasant Hill Road, in the southern part of the county. The homeowner of the residence called the Burkesville Dispatch Center and advised that he observed three individuals inside the residence on real-time live feed video.

When officers arrived to the scene, two individuals were identified coming out of the home, at which time a third suspect fled on foot into the woods.

Cumberland County officers found and arrested the third suspect after a short search in the woods by the home.

Police arrested Christian Jones, Jason Smith, and Kourtney Portokalis and charged them with 2nd-degree burglary and possession of methamphetamine.