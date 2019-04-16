Cumberland County man charged with Unlawful Imprisonment

On Sunday, Kentucky State Police received a call reporting 49-year-old Tommy Thrasher, of Burkesville, was holding his wife and daughter hostage and refused to let them leave.

When police arrived, his wife and daughter were able to safely leave the home and were taken to a safe location.

On Monday, a trooper arrested Tommy Thrasher and charged him with unlawful imprisonment 1st degree, terroristic threatening 3rd degree, and menacing.

Thrasher was taken to the Adair County Regional Jail.

